Unzählige Abenteuer auf den Florida Keys & Key West

Joo Heng Tan puts finishing touches on his artwork dubbed "The Drop" Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, during the International Sand Art Competition in Key West, Fla. Sand sculptors from the U.S., Canada and Singapore competed in the event at the Casa Marina Resort, where each artist was provided 15,000 pounds of sand to create a sculpture with just water and hand tools in less than four days.

(c) Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO